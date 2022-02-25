Eight Sunderland pubs pictured after a refurbishment in years gone by

We are going retro with a reminder of the refurbishments which took place at favourite venues in years gone by.
Who remembers these facelifts for Varsity, Aspire, the Grindon Mill and the Boar’s Head?
We have all this and more so take a look and enjoy the memories.
1. Varsity in 2007
Staff were celebrating the reopening of the refurbished Varsity in 2007. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: TC
2. Back to 2011
Bar manager Christopher Taylor with one of the bar staff Amy Cook behind the bar of the refurbished Isis 11 years ago.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
3. The Boar's Head
The refurbished bar at the Boar's Head 17 years ago.
Photo: MM
4. Behind the bar in 2012
Ben Wall in the newly refurbished Plugged Inn in Holmeside a decade ago.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn