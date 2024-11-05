Bonfire Night memories from Ashbrooke: 15 great fireworks photos from 2004-2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:17 BST

We’ve got a sparkler of a retro gallery for you. Bring on the Bonfire Night memories!

It’s all eyes skywards as we look back at Fireworks Night shows at Ashbrooke in Sunderland in the past.

These Echo archive images show the event from 2004 to 2015, including hundreds of people watching the displays.

See if you are among them.

Faces galore who enjoyed the Ashbrooke display in the past. But we want to know who you recognise.

1. A sparkler of a retro feature

Spotlight on two youngsters who were having a wonderful time in 2004.

2. Retro on the rides

Spotlight on two youngsters who were having a wonderful time in 2004.

It's 20 years since this youngster was pictured having fun on the rides at Ashbrooke.

3. Thrill of the fairground

It's 20 years since this youngster was pictured having fun on the rides at Ashbrooke.

Trying out the funfair rides at the display in Ashbrooke cricket ground in 2004.

4. Riding back to 2004

Trying out the funfair rides at the display in Ashbrooke cricket ground in 2004.

