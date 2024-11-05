It’s all eyes skywards as we look back at Fireworks Night shows at Ashbrooke in Sunderland in the past.
These Echo archive images show the event from 2004 to 2015, including hundreds of people watching the displays.
See if you are among them.
1 / 5
We’ve got a sparkler of a retro gallery for you. Bring on the Bonfire Night memories!
It’s all eyes skywards as we look back at Fireworks Night shows at Ashbrooke in Sunderland in the past.
These Echo archive images show the event from 2004 to 2015, including hundreds of people watching the displays.
See if you are among them.