Rare Beatles album sells for £10,000 after ending up in Durham
The Anderson & Garland Music Auction attracted plenty of interest this week when it held the sale of the 1965 album Help!
The Fab Four all signed it
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison had all signed the album which fetched £10,000 including fees.
Annie Newby from Durham was the person who gave the album to the auction.
The autographs were purchased by music enthusiast Bob Todd in September 1989.
When Bob was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 1990, he gave the signed album to his close friend, Max Newby, who also had a strong love of music.
The time was right to give it up
Sadly, Bob passed away just months later in February 1991. After Max’s own passing, his wife, Mrs Newby, decided that the time was right to part with the album.
She recalled: “The signed album brought both Max and Bob immense joy.
"I still remember the day Bob bought it, he was so excited to show it to Max. He brought it straight to our house and they spent hours talking about The Beatles, their history, and what it must have been like at The Cavern Club in the early 1960s.
‘They stayed up until 2am, just staring at the album’
They stayed up until two in the morning, just staring at the album and feeling where the pen had indented the album.”
The autographs have been sold with written provenance from the original owner as well as a Christie’s receipt for an insurance valuation which was taken out in January 1989.
