Rare Beatles album sells for £10,000 after ending up in Durham

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A rare signed Beatles album which ended up with a woman from Durham has sold for £10,000 at auction.

The Anderson & Garland Music Auction attracted plenty of interest this week when it held the sale of the 1965 album Help!

The Fab Four all signed it

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison had all signed the album which fetched £10,000 including fees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Annie Newby from Durham was the person who gave the album to the auction.

Annie Newby with the signed Beatles album which has just been sold at auction.Annie Newby with the signed Beatles album which has just been sold at auction.
Annie Newby with the signed Beatles album which has just been sold at auction. | other 3rd party

The autographs were purchased by music enthusiast Bob Todd in September 1989.

When Bob was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 1990, he gave the signed album to his close friend, Max Newby, who also had a strong love of music.

The time was right to give it up

Sadly, Bob passed away just months later in February 1991. After Max’s own passing, his wife, Mrs Newby, decided that the time was right to part with the album.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The signed album and its paperwork which raised lots of interest at auction.The signed album and its paperwork which raised lots of interest at auction.
The signed album and its paperwork which raised lots of interest at auction. | other 3rd party

She recalled: “The signed album brought both Max and Bob immense joy.

"I still remember the day Bob bought it, he was so excited to show it to Max. He brought it straight to our house and they spent hours talking about The Beatles, their history, and what it must have been like at The Cavern Club in the early 1960s.

The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963.The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963.
The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963.

‘They stayed up until 2am, just staring at the album’

They stayed up until two in the morning, just staring at the album and feeling where the pen had indented the album.”

The autographs have been sold with written provenance from the original owner as well as a Christie’s receipt for an insurance valuation which was taken out in January 1989. 

Related topics:Paul McCartney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice