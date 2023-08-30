We thought we would celebrated National Pie Week which runs all this week.

To mark the occasion, we found all of these Wearside memories and it includes famous names such as Maws, Milburns, Greggs and more.

See how many you remember and get in touch if there's a favourite among them.

Ready to serve Simpson's staff pictured at the bakery in the 1970s. Tell us if there is someone you know in the photo.

Tony's a winner Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973.

Pie and pea time in 1977 The Doxford Park Social Club pie and pea supper in January 1977. Tell us if you recognise anyone in the picture.

Villette Road in 1977 Maws Pies in Villette Road, Sunderland in September 1977. Was it a favourite of yours?