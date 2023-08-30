We thought we would celebrated National Pie Week which runs all this week.
To mark the occasion, we found all of these Wearside memories and it includes famous names such as Maws, Milburns, Greggs and more.
See how many you remember and get in touch if there's a favourite among them.
1. Ready to serve
Simpson's staff pictured at the bakery in the 1970s. Tell us if there is someone you know in the photo. | se
2. Tony's a winner
Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973. | se
3. Pie and pea time in 1977
The Doxford Park Social Club pie and pea supper in January 1977. Tell us if you recognise anyone in the picture. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Villette Road in 1977
Maws Pies in Villette Road, Sunderland in September 1977. Was it a favourite of yours? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.