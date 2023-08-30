A packed pie-flavoured picture gallery: 13 tasty scenes to celebrate National Pie Week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 10:12 BST

Mouth-watering memories. That's what we have got for you this time.

We thought we would celebrated National Pie Week which runs all this week.

To mark the occasion, we found all of these Wearside memories and it includes famous names such as Maws, Milburns, Greggs and more.

See how many you remember and get in touch if there's a favourite among them.

Simpson's staff pictured at the bakery in the 1970s. Tell us if there is someone you know in the photo.

1. Ready to serve

Simpson's staff pictured at the bakery in the 1970s. Tell us if there is someone you know in the photo. | se

Photo Sales
Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973.

2. Tony's a winner

Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973. | se

Photo Sales
The Doxford Park Social Club pie and pea supper in January 1977. Tell us if you recognise anyone in the picture.

3. Pie and pea time in 1977

The Doxford Park Social Club pie and pea supper in January 1977. Tell us if you recognise anyone in the picture. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Maws Pies in Villette Road, Sunderland in September 1977. Was it a favourite of yours?

4. Villette Road in 1977

Maws Pies in Villette Road, Sunderland in September 1977. Was it a favourite of yours? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFoodMemoriesGreggs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice