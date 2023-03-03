Maws Pies and other tempting memories as we celebrate National Pie Week in Sunderland

Bring on the pies for a very special week.
British Pie Week starts on March 6 and we have plenty of Wearside memories to get your taste buds going.
We have meat pies, Maws pies, and sweet mince pies. Yes they are included – we checked.
So as the big launch day approaches, let’s work up an appetite for memories with these Sunderland Echo archive pictures.
1. 20 years ago in Grangetown
Ready, steady, eat. It's a pie eating competition at Asda in Grangetown in 2003. Did you take part?
Photo: PB
2. Maws memories
Maws Pies in The Bridges in August 1993. Did you love a Maws pie?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Cheesy chips in 2019
Wearside firm Tarts & Traybakes made cheesy chips in a pie for Sunderland fans in 2019. Here is founder Nicola Ward with a sample.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Pie and Pea Group
A flashback to 2009 where members of the Pie and Pea Group were enjoying their 'traditional' Christmas Pie and Pea lunch at Columbia Village Hall.
Photo: KB