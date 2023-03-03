News you can trust since 1873
Pictures with a pie theme from the Echo archives. Are you in any of them?
Maws Pies and other tempting memories as we celebrate National Pie Week in Sunderland

Bring on the pies for a very special week.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

British Pie Week starts on March 6 and we have plenty of Wearside memories to get your taste buds going.

We have meat pies, Maws pies, and sweet mince pies. Yes they are included – we checked.

So as the big launch day approaches, let’s work up an appetite for memories with these Sunderland Echo archive pictures.

1. 20 years ago in Grangetown

Ready, steady, eat. It's a pie eating competition at Asda in Grangetown in 2003. Did you take part?

Photo: PB

2. Maws memories

Maws Pies in The Bridges in August 1993. Did you love a Maws pie?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Cheesy chips in 2019

Wearside firm Tarts & Traybakes made cheesy chips in a pie for Sunderland fans in 2019. Here is founder Nicola Ward with a sample.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. The Pie and Pea Group

A flashback to 2009 where members of the Pie and Pea Group were enjoying their 'traditional' Christmas Pie and Pea lunch at Columbia Village Hall.

Photo: KB

