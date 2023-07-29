News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Nine pictures of Sunderland folk sampling foods over the years, from low-fat pasties to Greggs sausage rolls

You had your say on frogs legs, pasties and sandwiches

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:20 BST

Here's a tasty treat for you.

We've got nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show people who had a chat about food.

They all gave us their opinion on everything from frogs legs on sale in Pennywell to low-fat pasties and sausage rolls at Greggs.

Here they are again and maybe there's someone you know in these photos from 2004, 2009 and 2010.

A feast of food themed photos from the Echo archives. Is your face in one of our pictures.

1. A feast of food themed photos from the Echo archives. Is your face in one of our pictures.

A feast of food themed photos from the Echo archives. Is your face in one of our pictures.

Photo Sales
Trying out battered frogs legs when they went on sale in Pennywell in 2010.

2. Trying out battered frogs legs when they went on sale in Pennywell in 2010.

Trying out battered frogs legs when they went on sale in Pennywell in 2010.

Photo Sales
It was 14 years ago when we asked Wearside people about their favourite sandwich filling.

3. It was 14 years ago when we asked Wearside people about their favourite sandwich filling.

It was 14 years ago when we asked Wearside people about their favourite sandwich filling.

Photo Sales
Putting pasties and sausage rolls in the picture in 2004, in the year Greggs made the news for their low-fat versions.

4. Putting pasties and sausage rolls in the picture in 2004, in the year Greggs made the news for their low-fat versions.

Putting pasties and sausage rolls in the picture in 2004, in the year Greggs made the news for their low-fat versions.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FoodSunderlandNostalgia