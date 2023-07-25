New Greggs and Starbucks drive-thru branches set to get the go-ahead in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee are due to discuss proposals for part of the old Dewhirst Factory site in Pennywell.

In recent years, the site has been transformed with a KFC drive-thru restaurant, Aldi foodstore and Wickes opening for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of proposed site for new Greggs and Starbucks drive-thru branches (July, 2023)

A planning statement, submitted on behalf of developers at the time, confirmed Greggs and Starbucks had been “secured” to occupy two new units.

The proposed buildings would be set within a landscaped area with seating, new pedestrian routes, a 40-space car park, cycle stands, charging stationsfor electric vehicles and servicing areas.

During council consultation on the plans, three letters of representation were submitted raising a range of concerns, including increased litter, odour and noise and “poor access arrangements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However a report prepared by council planning officers ahead of a decision-making meeting next week has recommended the Starbucks and Greggs development for approval.

Old Dewhirst Factory site in Pennywell. Picture: Google Maps

Council planners, in the committee report, said the development would be acceptable and that there would be “no adverse harm to the visual and residential amenity of the area, highway safety and flooding”.

The council committee report added that other potential alternative sites for the development had been considered but discounted as they were unsuitable.

It was noted that Greggs “already operates 19 outlets across the city centre and various district and local centres in Sunderland” and is looking to expand into “locations with much larger catchment areas”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials last year said Starbucks and Greggs required new facilities “in close proximity to the A19 corridor and on a key arterial route into Sunderland”.

Those behind the development said the new business units would “complement existing provision” in Sunderland and cater for a range of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes employees working at or visiting Pennywell Industrial Estate and ‘passing trade’ from those travelling along the A183 Chester Road to and from Sunderland city centre, as well as other destinations.

The planning statement added that the development would also “bring back into use previously developed land and support around 20 full-time jobs.”

A decision on the planning application rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, July 31.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.