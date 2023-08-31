We've got people, we've got places, we've got 8,500 members and counting.

That's the Sunderland Echo's Wearside Echoes Facebook group, which is celebrating its fifth birthday.

The best of Wearside nostalgia right here

What a journey it has been so far and we want you to join! You'll get a daily feed of nostalgic images from Sunderland and County Durham, such as this one from Durham Road in 1954.

Durham Road in 1954.

How about this one from Southwick Luncheon Club's annual outing in 1983?

Southwick Luncheon Club on their annual outing in 1983.That year, it was a day trip around Northumberland.

Or this auction at the Fish Quay in 1939. A real trip back in time.

Anne Crane, Dorothy Maddison and Maggie O'Hare discuss the fine morning as they wait for the fish to be auctioned at the Fish Quay in 1939.

It's a place to share your memories too

We share stories, photos and videos with you each day of the week.

But the page is also a place for you to share your own memories, photos and more of life in Sunderland, so come and join us.

