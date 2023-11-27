Jack and the Beanstalk in full flow

The wonder of Christmas lit up the faces of these Wearside care home residents.

Pensioners at Donwell House were asked to name their three wishes. One of them came true when they got their very own panto show in the home.

A full showing of Jack and the Beanstalk was performed, complete with fits of laughter and photos taken with the stars.

The day the panto came to a Wearside care home.

'It got us right in the Christmas spirit'

Kerston Carman, activity co-ordinator at the award-winning Donwell House, said: "We shared lots of singing and laughter and it got us right in the Christmas spirit.

"Relatives were beaming that they got to spend this quality time with their loved ones and made lovely memories together."

Having a great time at the panto.

Kerston added: "We have really struggled to get residents to the pantomime in previous years because of their poor mobility and health problems.

'The whole room was in fits of laughter'

"We raised money for the panto to come here and what a fabulous morning it was."

Stars of Jack and the Beanstalk who brought joy to the residents of Donwell House.

She praised the visiting panto company called North East Production and said: "They understood how much this meant to our residents."

The three activity co-ordinators at the home - Kerston, Jennifer and Tracey - have worked hard to making the three wishes come true for each of the home's residents.

Daisy gets ready for her starring role.

Kerston added: "Jennifer also took part in the pantomime as Daisy the Cow and the whole room was in fits of laughter.