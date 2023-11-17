Next stop the nationals for Donwell House staff

Staff at a Washington care home are celebrating after a great result at an awards night.

The team at Donwell House were delighted after the fantastic result at the Great British Care Awards.

So proud of them all

A team from the home travelled to Gosforth for the awards ceremony at the Grand Gosforth Hotel.

The Donwell team, left to right, of Rebecca Pine, Jennifer Copeland, Karni Mason, Liz Carr, Louise Lattimer, Howard Emanuel, Niccie Libby, Victoria Brettwood, Tracy Reichard, Andrea Palmer, Louise Dobson, Michelle Swindells, Sandra Darroch.

Care manager Tracy Reichard said: "Our Home Manager Victoria Brettwood won the Registered Manager award."

Home Manager, Victoria Brettwood, winner of The Care Home Manager Award.

The website for the awards praised Victoria for ensuring her residents and staff had the best possible working environment. Tracy added: "Our Sister Sandra Darroch won Social Care Award and our Deputy Manager Andrea Palmer got Highly Commended in The Palliative/End of Life category."

Sandra was praised for ensuring that residents, families and staff were well supported at the palliative care stage.

Sister, Sandra Darroch, winner of, The Social Care Nurse Award.

And Andrea's passion, compassion, enthusiasm, motivation and support for her team members was also highlighted.

Senior Carer Liz Carr, left, with Deputy Manager Andrea Palmer who won Highly Commended for The Palliative/End of Life Award.

Trophies have gone on display at the home

"We are all so proud of our winners and the team that work at Donwell House. Victoria and Sandra will go on to the National Awards in Birmingham next year."

Donwell House offers residential, nursing, dementia and palliative care.