Sunderland legends join in Fans Museum bike challenge

Back of the net! A 24-hour bike ride in Sunderland looks set provide local footballers with a chance to visit Spain.

SAFC legends including Julio Arca took part in the day-long challenge on exercise bikes at the Fans Museum at the weekend.

The start of the ride with the museum's founder Michael Ganley, Sky Sports presenter Tom White and Enrico Milani at the front of the photo.

It went so well that it could also be the first step towards trips to Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Ireland and Scotland as well, said Museum founder Michael Ganley.

‘An abundance of fans who love football’

The museum’s hub helps people with mental health issues. Some of the money could be used to play a match against supporters of the cup winners, Athletic Bilbao, in the Basque country, Michael added: “This is raising the aspirations of these people and giving them an opportunity to put a bigger purpose in their lives.

“There is no stigma attached to what we do. We are all-inclusive. We have an abundance of fans who love football but need a purpose and they get that from the hub.”

They came from Italy to join in

Julio Arca and Lee Cattermole were among the former Sunderland players taking part in the ride.

They were joined by TV presenters, representatives of the NHS in Sunderland and regional business leaders.

Enrico Milani, right, who arrived from Italy to support the charity bike ride.

Kick starting the event was Enrico Milani who is an ambassador for the Fans Museum and co- founder of the Italian branch of the Sunderland Supporters.

He came from Italy to be there for the sponsored cycle ride.

The fundraising bike ride at the Fans Hub gets under way. Just the 24 hours to go.

It could be the start of bigger adventures

The challenge lasted from 2pm on Friday to 2pm on Saturday, so that fans turning up for for SAFC’s Millwall game could come and watch.

Michael added: “We want to play our teams in Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria. The funds will help to put a lot of things in place.”