Stuart Arthur from Manchester has said his dad would be “over the moon and honoured” to see his collection of over 500 badges go on display at the Fans’ Museum in his home city.

Keith Arthur tragically died from Covid on April 25, 2020, at the age of 69, during the onset of the pandemic.

He left Sunderland at the age of 25 to join the army before eventually settling in Huddersfield and later moved to Manchester.

However his love for his home city and in particular SAFC remained with him wherever he went.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley receives over 500 badges from Stuart Arthur, from his deceased father Keith Arthur's collection.

Stuart, 42, who was born in Huddersfield, said: “My dad always remained a massive Sunderland fan. He lived, breathed and died Sunderland and would travel back for games and never miss a match on the television.

“His favourite player was Charlie Hurley but he also loved Kevin Phillips and Dariusz Kubicki.

“His favourite game was in 1996 against Huddersfield Town. Sunderland had been 2-0 down, but turned it around with two late goals from Michael Bridges and we went on to win 3-2.

“It was the first game he had taken me to and it was in the town in which he was now living and so I think that made him particularly proud.”

Keith collected the badges over a 30 year period and the collection includes a range of SAFC designs and crests, including the new and old badges, and the Black Cats emblem.

The collection also includes a range of badges from Keith’s travels to over 100 countries around the world.

Stuart Arthur with some of the SAFC badges in the collection.

Stuart added: “My dad was a volunteer at the 2012 London Olympics and the collection includes the Olympic badge which was released for every country taking part.

“He just loved badges and collecting things. He has collected over 1,000 badges in total and we are going to be putting around 500 on display at the museum.”

Stuart travelled across from the North West with his father’s collection which will be displayed on the 'Flag of the Fans' at the museum.

Reflecting on what it would mean to his father Stuart said: “My dad did come to the Fans Museum a couple of times when he travelled back for games and he would be ecstatic and over the moon.

“To know his collection will be seen by other Sunderland fans would have made him really proud.

“I actually felt quite emotional travelling across on the train this morning and thinking about it. My dad’s ashes are actually spread on the Memorial Garden at the Stadium of Light - he was just Sunderland through and through.”

Some of the badges in the collection.

The idea to display Keith’s collection at the museum came about after Stuart and his siblings Richard Marsh and Amanda Keyworth got chatting to Fans' Museum founder, Michael Ganley, before a fixture last year.

Michael said: “Stuart spoke with me about his dad’s collection and how it could be shared but it wasn’t until I got a recent email that I realised just how many badges there are in the collection.

“I’m proud and it’s a big honour for one of our fans to be recognised in this way at the museum.”