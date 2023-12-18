Watch: Nobody's perfect - outtakes from the Sunderland Echo's daily headlines bulletin
It'll be alright on the night ...
Or, in this case, usually about mid afternoon.
Each weekday, the Sunderland Echo brings you a round-up video bulletin of the latest headlines and weather.
Occasionally our host has an off day and slips up.
Usually no one would know about it.
But, as we're well into the festive period and cutting loose a bit, here are some of the outtakes we've gathered up in 2023 from the proverbial rutting floom cloor.
I mean, cutting room floor.