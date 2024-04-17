Country, classical and 'The Smiths' all heading to Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clockwise from left: The Smyths, country stars Beth Nielsen Chapman and Brennen Leigh.

Country music stars, local legends, indie stars, a drag queen, a hugely-respected Scottish composer and a range of top tribute acts are coming to The Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 90 performances are now booked at the venue.

The shows start with a dream bill for fans of vintage country & western. Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley perform on Thursday, June 6.

Nashville-based Brennen is an accomplished American singer-songwriter and guitarist. Joshua Hedley is a great fiddle player, guitarist and a singer "with a granite twang".

They will be joined by Western Swing local legends Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra.

On Sunday, June 9 the EverReady Brass Band takes to the stage for a celebration of Hollywood’s favourite composers: John Williams and Hans Zimmer.

Friday, June 14 sees "the world’s biggest and best-loved Blues Brothers party". The Chicago Blues Brothers will take the audience on a thrilling musical journey alongside Jake and Elwood, the sweet soul sisters and the CBB Band.

Jive Talkin’, the "original and best Bees Gees tribute show", perform on Sunday, June 23.

Paying tribute to the greatest band of the 1980s are The Smyths, performing hits from Smiths’ albums The Smiths and Hatful of Hollow on Friday, July 19. The band will also play a "Best Of" set of other Morrissey & Marr classics.

The Ronnie Scott’s Story is told on Wednesday, July 24 combining world-class live jazz, narration, rare archive photos and video footage celebrating the legendary musician and venue.

US country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, two-time Grammy Award nominee, makes a welcome return to The Fire Station on Friday, August 23.

Later acts include near-the-knuckle drag artist Baga Chipz on Monday, September 9; veteran rockers Lindisfarne on Monday, September 12 and Bruce Springsteen tribute BOSStria on Saturday, October 26.

Erland Cooper’s Carve the Runes Then Be Content with Silence is on Sunday, November 24. Erland is a Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist originally from Stromness, Orkney.

There are many other acts to follow, including Ultimate Coldplay on February 22, 2025.

Fire Station venue director Tamsin Austin said: “Our aim is to provide variety, range and quality through our programme, and we hope there will be something for everyone, no matter what your musical tastes.”