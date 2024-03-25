Nine nostalgic pictures from Sunderland's The King's Arms ahead of Easter events

The historic Deptford pub with a string of awards

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:42 GMT

Raise your glass to all these wonderful archive scenes from the King's Arms in Sunderland.

The award-winning Deptford pub gets our attention once more after the Echo reported on the Easter events planned at the revamped venue.

Get along for an Easter Soiree featuring top DJs, barbecue food and more.

But before you do, enjoy this selection of Echo archive scenes stretching back to 2004.

9 photos from the pub stretching back to 2004 but it's your memories we want.

1. Serving up a King's Arms selection

The pub was 170 years old when this Echo archive photo was taken in February 2004.

2. History in abundance

Delighted Daryl Frankland was celebrating the venue's Local Pub of the Year Award in 2005.

3. Daryl's reasons to smile

Barmaid Lucy Young raises a toast to the pub after it won the Camra North East Pub of the Year Award in September 2006.

4. Real ale at its best

Barmaid Lucy Young raises a toast to the pub after it won the Camra North East Pub of the Year Award in September 2006.

