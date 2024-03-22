Following the revamp of the historic Kings Arms pub in Deptford, its beer garden will be launched with an Easter Soiree featuring top DJs, bbq food and more.

The Kings Arms has recently been taken over

Taking place from 2pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, the event will feature some familiar faces with sets from North East club night Ward 10 DJs Ryan Cumiskey, Garry Ogden and Keiron as well as Gavin McClary (Chicago Damn) and Lee Forster (Forriner).

Running until 11pm, it's free entry in and will also feature BBQ food from the team at The Kings Arms, as well as cask, keg and cocktails.

It will be a chance for people to check out the new look beer garden at the back of the pub in Beach Street.

Redoing the beer garden is phase 2 of improvements at the pub, which has been taken over by the team at the nearby Ship Isis. They have also recently taken over The Saltgrass, at the bottom of the bank in Deptford, which is undergoing improvement works.

Promoter Lee Forster, who will be doing a set at the Easter Soiree, said: "As soon as we heard the team had taken over we went down and had a look around.

"They showed us the beer garden at the back, which is fantastic. They've really spruced it up, put lights up and installed a DJ booth - it's going to be a great event."

The finishing touches are being made at the space ahead of the Easter Soiree.

Lee said: "People can expect good vibes, it's not going to a be a full on dance event. It's more head nodders, some well-known '80s tracks as well as some more obscure ones, a bit of jazz, dub and disco.

"It's absolutely brilliant what's being done down there, it's a good little destination, something a little bit different and an alternative to the city centre."

Thought to be one of Sunderland's oldest pubs, dating back to 1834, The Kings Arms once pulled pints for hordes of workers from the shipyards which lined the banks of the Wear and was one in a string of pubs in the once thriving industrial area.

It's one of a handful of old pubs that still remain in the area.

The historic pub is under new management

The historic corner of the city is undergoing a resurgence, with nearby Hanover Place recently becoming home to the new Wild Fire pizza restaurant.

The developments are already bringing a new audience to this historic corner of the city and it's hoped the businesses will create a new route as an alternative to the city centre.

Deptford also stands on the edge of the multi-million pound Riverside development, which will see 1,000 new homes, comprised of four communities, built on both sides of the river.

Other new additions will include the new Eye Hospital, a new home for the old Eye Infirmary, and a new footbridge which will link the game-changing developments, as well as 1 million square feet of offices and workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 jobs.