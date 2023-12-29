2 . Bruce Springsteen, May 22

The Boss is back! Bruce Springsteen will be returning to the Stadium of Light on May 22, 2024 - one of only three UK dates on his tour. It's believed bosses at the Stadium of Light have been in talks with a number of promoters and there's been various rumours of who will be headlining the SoL next summer, but Bruce Springsteen is the only confirmed act. Photo: Sunderland Echo