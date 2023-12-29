From gigs by household names such as Bruce Springsteen and The Kooks to blockbuster musicals, there’s plenty happening in Sunderland’s events calendar in 2024.
More events are set to be announced for the year, but here’s a round up of diary dates for what’s been announced so far.
1. Aladdin, February 15 to March 10
Blockbuster musical Aladdin will fly into Sunderland Empire to make its North East debut from February 15 to March 10. It stars Sunderland-born stage star Adam Strong who will be swooshing the cloak of Aladdin's arch enemy Jafar in the first UK & Ireland tour of the West End and Broadway hit. Tickets from www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/ Photo: Disney
2. Bruce Springsteen, May 22
The Boss is back! Bruce Springsteen will be returning to the Stadium of Light on May 22, 2024 - one of only three UK dates on his tour. It's believed bosses at the Stadium of Light have been in talks with a number of promoters and there's been various rumours of who will be headlining the SoL next summer, but Bruce Springsteen is the only confirmed act. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Pretty Woman, May 28 to June 8.
Pretty Woman The musical, based on the hit film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, is set to be one of the highlights of the 2024 theatre season when it makes its Wearside debut from May 28 to June 8 at Sunderland Empire. It’s been announced that Amber Davies will star as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/ Mr Thompson, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca. Photo: submitted
4. The Human League, July 12
The Human League have been announced as the latest artist to play at Herrington Country Park next July as part of the Live at Herrington summer series of events. Opening up the series on Friday July 12, 2024, The Human League will be performing a huge headline show with some popular support acts to be announced early in the new year. Tickets from www.liveatherrington.co.uk. Photo: submitted