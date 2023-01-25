The collision caused the outside lane to be partially blocked but this is now reported to be cleared.

Following the collision, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.50am today (January 25), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, just after the junction with the A690 at Herrington Interchange in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one lane is currently partially blocked. No-one is believed to have been seriously injured.”