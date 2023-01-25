Sunderland passengers warned to ‘leave extra time for journeys’ due to morning Metro disruption
There is further Metro disruption this morning in the city as passengers are warned to “leave extra time” for their journeys following a train being withdrawn.
A social media post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We have delays of up to 15 minutes between South Hylton and Park Lane. This is due to an earlier train being withdrawn after developing a fault.”
The line between Park Lane and South Hylton only reopened two weeks ago after being closed for six weeks as Network Rail engineers worked to completely rebuild the substation in Pallion.