Sunderland Metro line closure: Transport bosses expect Park Lane to South Hylton line to resume tomorrow after flood damage forced suspension
Passengers can expect an easier ride as Metro services between Park Lane and South Hylton are set to resume on Friday, January 13, after being suspended due to flood damage in November.
Trains have been unable to run further than Park Lane after a storm caused severe damage to the substation of Pallion.
Engineers from Network Rail, which runs the line, have been working to repair the damage to the substation and work is now complete on the repairs, allowing services to resume to their normal timetable.
The service was originally only supposed to be suspended for around seven days, but after arriving to do the work, engineers found the damage was significantly worse than first feared.
In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We anticipate resumption of services Park Lane and South Hylton first thing tomorrow morning, Friday 13th Jan, following the completion of work by Network Rail rebuilding the electrical substation at Pallion.
Thank you for your patience during this period of disruption.”
November and December saw widespread disruption on Metro services with completion of the £104 million Metro Flow project delayed for 10 days, resulting in the line between Pelaw and South Shields remaining closed beyond the initially stipulated 12 week period and a temporary closure of Sunderland station.