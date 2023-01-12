Trains have been unable to run further than Park Lane after a storm caused severe damage to the substation of Pallion.

Engineers from Network Rail, which runs the line, have been working to repair the damage to the substation and work is now complete on the repairs, allowing services to resume to their normal timetable.

The service was originally only supposed to be suspended for around seven days, but after arriving to do the work, engineers found the damage was significantly worse than first feared.

The route was suspended in November following flood damage

In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We anticipate resumption of services Park Lane and South Hylton first thing tomorrow morning, Friday 13th Jan, following the completion of work by Network Rail rebuilding the electrical substation at Pallion.

Thank you for your patience during this period of disruption.”

