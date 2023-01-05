Tyne and Wear Metro ticket prices could rise by an eye watering 13.9 per cent
Ticket prices on the Tyne and Wear Metro could rise by an eye-watering 13.9 per cent as the transport network looks to "meet the challenge" of higher running costs.
The proposed price rise is due to be put before the North East Joint Transport Committee next Thursday, January 12, with Nexus citing the generation of around £1.2m of additional annual income to meet increasing costs.
The proposals would see the price of a paper ticket single journey across three zones rise from £3.90 to £4.30 and a day ticket go from £5.70 to £6.20.
Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis said: "The Metro is a public service that doesn't make a profit, so we require government support alongside the revenue that we get from fares, all of which goes back into keeping the network running,"
If approved, the new rates would come into force on April 1.
However Nexus have also confirmed they will honour their commitment to freeze the cost of ‘Pop’, its pay-as-you-go smartcard, which is also available to buy digitally on Android phones.
The cards would see a single journey cost around £1 cheaper than with a paper ticket and £1.35 less for a day-saver pass.
Mr Lewis added: "This is the second year running that we have frozen the price of our pay-as-you-go product in order to help our customers as much as we can with the rising cost of living.
"One in five Metro customers are now using Pop Pay As You Go and we will continue to encourage more people to go smart and enjoy the lowest fares that we have."
However, following a period of disruption which has seen the closure of Sunderland Station and the ongoing suspension of services between Park Lane and South Hylton, any rise in ticket price is sure to be questioned by passengers.
Lib Dem councillor for Grindon and Thorney Close in Sunderland Stephen O’Brien said: “For transport bosses to potentially inflict huge price hikes on Metro users beggars belief. For the past year you just haven’t been able to rely on the Metro to get you anywhere on time and for the past few months parts of Sunderland has had no service at all.”