A Nexus statement on social media this afternoon (Thursday January 5) said: “Sunderland is closed and trains will not be stopping at this station until further notice. This is due to a technical fault.

“We will update you once we have more information.”

Network Rail has also confirmed that ”Sunderland station is currently closed so all services are affected”.

Sunderland Station only reopened to some services this morning (Thursday, January 5), three days earlier than originally expected, after the station was closed due to damage caused by flooding on New Year’s Day which resulted in Metro and Network Rail services being suspended.

Metro passengers have already faced weeks of travel disruption after the flooding of an electrical substation in Pallion in November resulted in the ongoing suspension of services between Park Lane and South Hylton.