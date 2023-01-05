News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

More commuter chaos as Sunderland Station once again closed to rail and Metro services due to 'technical fault'

Travellers have been hit with more commuter chaos on the railways, as Nexus confirmed trains will not be stopping in Sunderland until further notice, as the city centre station is once again closed.

By Neil Fatkin
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 5:06pm

A Nexus statement on social media this afternoon (Thursday January 5) said: “Sunderland is closed and trains will not be stopping at this station until further notice. This is due to a technical fault.

“We will update you once we have more information.”

Hide Ad

Network Rail has also confirmed that ”Sunderland station is currently closed so all services are affected”.

Most Popular
Read More
E-scooters return to Sunderland - here's when it starts and how much it costs un...

Sunderland Station only reopened to some services this morning (Thursday, January 5), three days earlier than originally expected, after the station was closed due to damage caused by flooding on New Year’s Day which resulted in Metro and Network Rail services being suspended.

Hide Ad

Metro passengers have already faced weeks of travel disruption after the flooding of an electrical substation in Pallion in November resulted in the ongoing suspension of services between Park Lane and South Hylton.

Sunderland Station is closed to Metro and Network Rail services.