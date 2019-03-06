Sunderland at Wembley: When Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was spotted hiding among SAFC fans to cheer on his hometown team against Manchester City

This was just one of the magic moments from Sunderland's last trip to Wembley.

Sunderland's own Jordan Henderson was spotted hiding in the crowd, his hood up, shoulder-to-shoulder with other Black Cats fans in the stands at the Capital One Cup Final in March 2014.

The then 23-year-old, from Herrington, had moved from his boyhood club to Liverpool a few years earlier in 2011, and would become captain of The Reds the following year.

Later that year he would also join the FIFA World Cup England squad, having previously captained the U-21 side.