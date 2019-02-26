Connor Brown murder: Fundraising appeal smashes through target - with help from ex-Sunderland footballer Jordan Henderson

A funding page set up to help the family of Sunderland murder victim Connor Brown smashed its £8,000 target in less than a day.

Within 24 hours of being set up, the RIP Connor Brown page on Go Fund Me has collected more than £14,500 to gift to the 18-year-old's loved ones.

Connor Brown, who died after being stabbed in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

More than 800 people have made donations, with the biggest single one coming from Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson, who attended Connor's old school, Farringdon Community Academy.

The former Sunderland midfielder donated £2,500 to the fund, and left a message which said: "All of our thoughts are with family and friends of Connor at this heart breaking time. RIP Connor."

The donations page was been set up by Tracey Robinson, who has posted messages on the GoFundMe site.

She said: "Connor's family are totally overwhelmed by the fantastic love and support you are showing them. They have asked me to thank you all on their behalf.

"I’m leaving the page open for as long as I can to try to secure theirnext few months financially, so that’s one less thing for them to worry about. Totally amazing each and every one."

Connor, who worked as a receptionist at a GP's surgery, and was a keen amateur boxer, was stabbed in an alleyway behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre just before 1.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, and died a short time later.

Police arrested two men, and both have been charged with murder.

They are both due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates this morning, charged with murder.