Sunderland murder probe: School's tribute to talented former student Connor Brown who could 'light up a room' with his smile

Connor Brown's former school has issued a moving statement to the Sunderland teenager as its staff and students begin to come to terms with his tragic death.

The 18-year-old GP receptionist died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday a short time after he was injured in a suspected stabbing in the lane next to The Borough pub in the city centre.

Investigations continued at the scene off Park Lane today.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by Northumbria Police.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Connor's family has already gathered more than £9,000.

Steph Clay, assistant headteacher of Farringdon Community Academy, where Connor had been a pupil, issued a statement from the school.

She said: "On behalf of the whole school community, can I offer the following words at this sad time.

"Connor was a very popular member of his year group and was a caring and supportive student throughout his five years at Farringdon Community Academy.

"Always polite and courteous in the way he engaged with both teachers and class mates, Connor had a really positive attitude; a talent for sport and a smile that could light up a room.

"In school today, his teachers remembered him as a delightful young man who made the most of the opportunities on offer to him.

"Everyone at Farringdon Community Academy wishes to express their sympathy to his family and friends, many of whom were friends together in our Class of 2016."

