Sunderland murder probe: Fund launched for Connor Brown's family raises thousands as community rallies round after teenager's death

A funding page set up for the family of murder victim Connor Brown has been flooded with donations and messages.

Less than 24 hours after it was set up, the RIP Connor Brown page has collected more than £3,400 pounds to gift to the 18-year-old's loved ones.

The GoFundMe page has raised thousands for Connor Brown's family already.

The boxer was assaulted at the back of The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing.

He died a short time later.

Northumbria Police has this morning confirmed Connor was the man who died after the attack and that two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information which can help them investigate Connor Brown's death.

The donations page has been set up by Tracey Brown, who has posted on the GoFundMe site: "This is the official donation page which has been set up with Connors Family’s permission

"I am not saying too much as I don’t want to jeopardise the polices ongoing case.

"Connor was a beautiful, young 18-year-old boy with his life ahead of him.

"He was brutally murdered on a night out with his friends.

Tributes have flooded following the death of Connor Brown.

"I have known this family on a personal level for approximately 20 years.

"This family does not have one single bad word, bone or hair amongst them.

"They honestly and sincerely are the most loveliest family you could wish to call friends.

"Please, please help me take away the financial pressure that will creep up so quickly, to give this family some relief in the knowing that Connor.... a son, brother, grandson and nephew , along with a friend to many ...... will not ever be forgotten and will be remembered for the beautiful young man he was and will be laid to rest surrounded by love and support of us all.

Flowers have been left at the scene following the tragedy.

"All my my love goes to Tanya, Simon and Ellen at this horrendous time ..... RIP Connor."

Among those to support the page is Allison Swainston who said: "I have two sons myself and can not even begin to think how as a family you get through this.Absolutely devastated for them."

Julie Lamb said: "Sending strength to you all Tanya, Si and Ellen, I’m so sorry for your loss."

Natasha Stewart said: "Thoughts are with his family and friends, he had his full life ahead of him.

"RIP Connor x."

Briony Hetherington added: "What a loving young boy Connor was.

"Such a heartbreaking time for all of his family and friends! He deserves the best send off."

Andrea Hutchinson said: "From a mother to another, I have no words as nothing will take away this pain."

Sam Kelly wrote: "One of the best lads and a great team mate, rest easy brother x."

The page can be found via www.gofundme.com/rip-connor-brown