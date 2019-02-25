Sunderland murder probe: Second man arrested over Connor Brown stabbing

Police have made a second arrest as a murder investigation continues following the death of teenager Connor Brown on a night out in Sunderland city centre.

Two men – aged 19 and 20 – remain in police custody and are assisting Northumbria Police officers with their inquiries.

Teenager Connor Brown has sadly died following a night out in Sunderland city centre. 'Image by Northumbria Police.

At around 1.28am on Sunday, February 24, police received a report that a man had been injured behind The Borough Pub, in Sunderland.

Emergency services attended and 18-year-old Connor Brown was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing.

Sadly, he passed away shortly after.

Read more: Call for Sunderland AFC fans to pay tribute to Connor Brown with 18th minute applause at Plymouth Argyle game

Police officers at the scene of where teenager Connor Brown was found near Derwent Street in Sunderland.

Read more: Fund launched for Connor Brown's family raises thousands as community rallies round after teenager's death

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with the devastating loss.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young man who had his entire life ahead of him.

“We are committed to determining the circumstances behind Connor’s death and a thorough investigation is ongoing as we look to bring those responsible to justice.

A police cordon remains in place around The Borough and Gatsby bars in Sunderland.

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, and we will continue to speak to those individuals throughout the day.

Read more: Couple speak of shock as 'stabbed' teen found lying in back lane

“We are not treating this as a random attack and I would like to reassure the community that we will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind Connor’s death.

“Officers will continue to be seen in the area over the coming days as they carry out enquiries. Anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to an officer.”

Floral tributes continue to be left at the scene.

Police are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, and have asked anybody who is yet to do so to get in touch.

Read more: Friends hold balloon release in memory of teenage victim

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 124 240219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.