Sunderland murder probe: Bar owner praises staff as flowers left at scene in tribute to tragic teen

A Sunderland bar owner has paid tribute to his staff for their quick actions as police continue to carry out a murder probe after a teenager died on a night out in the city centre.

Police said a man was found injured near The Borough pub, on Vine Place, in the early hours of this morning and was taken to hospital but later died.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the murder investigation in Sunderland.

Floral tributes were left at the scene today as friends named the victim as Connor Brown, 18.

Unconfirmed reports said the keen boxer had been stabbed.

Police said one man had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody.

The manager of the nearby Gatsby bar, who asked not to be named, said two door staff had chased after a man following reports of a stabbing and said they detained a suspect until police arrived, while also alerting the ambulance service.

He said: "Someone told the door staff that somebody had been stabbed in the back lane and away they went to see if they could help.

"I would just like to commend our door staff for their bravery. It's above and beyond what is expected of them.

"It's just an absolute tragedy. A poor young lad has lost his life."

Flowers, a heart-shaped balloon and messages of sympathy have been left in an area near The Borough and Gatsby venues.

Adele Dawson, 29, said she had known him for around ten years.

Adele said he had worked in a call centre and had been posting pictures on Snapchat from his night out before his tragic death.

She said: "He was just an absolutely amazing boy.

"He was always smiling. He didn't have a bad word to say about anyone.

"It's just shocked us all. He wouldn't harm a fly.

"It's terrifying now. I wouldn't even let my daughter out down here."

Friend Dean Coates added: "He was into his boxing and had won five fights. He was a well known lad.

"We saw it on Facebook this morning and came straight down."