Sunderland murder probe: 18-year-old dies after being attacked in city centre

Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man died after being assaulted in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Police received a report at 1.28am on Sunday morning that a man had been injured behind The Borough Pub, on Vine Place.

Police have sealed off part of the city centre while the murder investigation continues.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but sadly passed away.

Police say his family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

An increased police presence may be seen in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance in the community.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, John Bent said: “One person remains in custody but we do need anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to get in touch with Northumbria Police.

“We would encourage anyone who say anything, was in the area at the time of the incident or thinks they saw anything suspicious, to get in touch via 101 quoting log 124 24/02/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

