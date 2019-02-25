Sunderland murder probe: call for Sunderland AFC fans to pay tribute to Connor Brown with 18th minute applause at Plymouth Argyle game

Sunderland AFC fans are being urged to hold a minute's applause in honour of tragic teenager Connor Brown at this Saturday's game.

The popular 18-year-old died early on Sunday morning after an incident in the city centre. It is believed he had been stabbed.

Connor was known to be a huge SAFC fan. following the team home and away, and now his friends are calling for the crowd to applaud in Connor's memory in the 18th minute of Saturday's game against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Connor (centre) on matchday with fellow SAFC fans and friends Jake Tansey (left) and Gavin Spurs

Family, friends and colleagues have also been sharing their tributes to the popular teenager.

Within hours, flowers and balloons had been left on a bench in Park Lane, close to the scene.

One family tribute said: "Hello mate.

"Going to miss your smile so much.

Shauna McArdle examines some of the tributes left to Connor Brown

"I have so many good memories of us together.

"You are loved so much by all your friends + family.

"RIP mate until we meet again.

"Love always, Uncle Chris and all your family xxxx"

Messages from Connor's colleagues

Another said: "Connor, one of the nicest lads I have ever met.

"Your adopted Nanna Gillian."

There were also best wishes from colleagues. One read: "Connor, Still cannot believe this has happened.

"You were an amazing lad with such a contagious smile and always full of mischief.

A family message

"Work won’t be the same without you. We will never forget you.

"Love always, Bobbie."

A second said: "Taken far too soon. You were such a lovely lad with a heart of gold. Work is never going to be the same without you. Rest in peace Connor. Love Jess."

Among those joining the tributes was 18-year-old Shauna McArdle, who went to Farringdon Community Academy with Connor.

"He had the biggest, cheesiest smile. He would never hurt a fly.

"I was in classes with him and he used to tease me about my hair all the time."

Some of the tributes left to Connor

Shauna was among the many people who staged a balloon release in Connor's memory at his local pub.

"We have been to The Dolphin for the balloon release," she said.

"There were hundreds of people there - it just shows how loved he was.

"It does not feel real."