Sunderland murder probe: Friends hold balloon release in memory of teenage victim

An emotional balloon release was staged today in memory of a Sunderland teenager who was tragically killed on a night out.

Friends gathered at The Dolphin pub in Farringdon to release dozens of brightly coloured balloons in tribute to the victim, who was named locally as Connor Brown.

Dozens of balloons were released in tribute to Sunderland murder victim Connor Brown at The Dolphin pub in Farringdon.

The 18-year-old had been for a night out in the city centre with friends when an incident occurred just before 1.30am today.

It is believed he was stabbed several times. Police said he was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

A man was arrested in connection with an alleged attack and is helping police with inquiries.

An alleyway between The Borough and Gatsbys in Vine Place remains cordoned off today while the police investigation continues.

More on this story

Sunderland murder probe: 18-year-old dies after being attacked in city centre

Sunderland murder probe: Bar owner praises staff as flowers left at scene in tribute to tragic teen

Sunderland murder: Police appeal for witnesses as they examine CCTV after fatal 'stabbing'

Sunderland murder: Tributes flood in to 18-year-old attack victim



