Sunderland murder: Tributes flood in to 18-year-old attack victim

Tributes are pouring in to the young man who died in Sunderland last night after being attacked on a night out.

Police received a report at 1.28am this morning that a man had been injured behind The Borough pub, in Vine Place.

Police have cordoned off the scene of the murder in a back lane behind Derwent Street and Holmeside, in Sunderland city centre.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but sadly passed away.

Related: Sunderland murder probe: 18-year-old dies after being attacked in city centre



A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The Echo's Facebook page has been flooded with messages of condolence for the victim's family. Here are just a few of them:

Caroline Atkinson-McCann: "So, so sad, can't imagine what his family are going through. R.I.P. young man. Hope the animal who done this is brought to justice."

Police have cordoned off the scene of the murder in a back lane behind Derwent Street and Holmeside, in Sunderland city centre.

Bev Smurthwaite: "The most loveliest lad you could ever meet, R.I.P. Your life taken away so cruelly. What kind of world are we living in?."

Ellen McCulloch: "Bless him, full life in front of him. Condolences to the family."

Diane Pearce: "So sad. A young lad's life been taken and for what? My deepest sympathies to his friends and family."

Janice Procter: "My heart goes out to family and victim himself What type of society are we living with?"

Diane Fletcher: "So very sad thoughts with the family. This thug behaviour must stop now, no more young lives to be lost x."

Angela Brand: "Can't imagine what his family are going through. In my thoughts."

Michelle Robson: "Rest in peace to the young lad. Sending love to his family and friends at this awful time."

Audrey Brand: "This is so, so sad. You think your children are safe, but getting them to 18 and something terrible happens to them. The family suffer the rest of their lives too. Sorry for you loss. R.I.P. young man."

Isabella Surtees: "What is this world turning into? A young lad's life taken away for what reason? His family must be devastated. R.I.P."

Tracy Lee: "So very sad. Thoughts go out to his loved ones. Can’t imagine what they’re going through."

Shaun Glenwright: "Such devastating news, R.I.P young man, thoughts are with the family."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call the police via 101,quoting log 124 24/02/19, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.