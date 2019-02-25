Sunderland murder probe: Man to appear in court charged with death of Connor Brown

A man is to appear in court after being charged with the murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

In the early hours of Sunday, police received a report that a man had been injured behind The Borough pub.

Police at the scene where Connor Brown was found.

Connor, 18, was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing. Sadly, he passed away shortly after.

Northumbria Police have now charged Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, Sunderland, with murder.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

Read more: School pays emotional tribute to former pupil Connor Brown

Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, and have asked anybody with information to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 124 240219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.