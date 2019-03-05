Checkatrade Trophy: Delighted Sunderland AFC fans are Wembley-bound after victory over Bristol Rovers

Wear on our way to Wembley!

Sunderland fans couldn't contain their delight after a Checkatrade Trophy semi-final win over Bristol Rovers secured the Black Cats a trip to Wembley.

Dad Ross Johnston and son Alexander Johnston were delighted with the result

It was the result that supporters had been praying for, a fantastic 2-0 win, that ensures the Black Cats will meet League One promotion rivals Portsmouth in the final, which will take place on Sunday, March 31 (2:30pm kick-off).

Kenny Jackett's side have been handed 38,000 tickets for the clash, meaning the Black Cats should receive a similar allocation.

And fans certainly have a lot to celebrate as Sunderland have already pocketed £155,000 for reaching the last four and will receive an additional £50,000 for reaching the final.

And if the Black Cats lift the trophy at the end of the month they will pocket a further £100,000 - not including TV money.

Stephen McGuire and Michael Smith are headed to Wembely.

Fans watching the match at Quinn's Bar in the Stadium of Light were delighted with the result, with many of them planning to head to Wembley to watch the team in action.

Thomas Burn, 20, from Newton Aycliffe, said: "The atmosphere of the club has changed so that everyone has come together as a community under the new owner.

"We are all going to celebrate this win and head down to Wembley."

Stephen Cummins, 33, from Pennywell, said: "I am shocked at the result, it is a dream come true!

Fan Ben Allison was delighted to see Sunderland win.

"I wouldn't have thought we would have a win like this at the start of the season.

"It is excellent."

Ben Allison, 24, said: "It is an excellent result.

"I am overwhelmed by it, a win like this means a lot.

"I am looking forward to a day out at Wembley."

Ross Johnston, 32, from Lakeside Village, was watching with son Alexander Johnston, nine.

He said: "It's been a brilliant game.

"I can't believe it.

"I was nervous as usual but they got over the line.

"It's great to have a win and go to Wembley."

Season ticket holder Michael Smith, 23, from Ashbrooke, said: "I think it's been a really good match and its great to be going to Wembley."

Stephen McGuire, 22, from Moorside, said: "They have played very well.

"Around 10 of us will be going down to Wembley and it will be my first trip there."

Alf Ferguson, 89, from Silksworth, said: "They are going all the way!

"I will be watching them at Wembley."

Mum Christine Savage was watching with her daughter Claire Moore, 26, from Washington.

Christine, 45, from Washington, said: "I am really excited that they are going to Wembley!"

George Simpson, 75, from Plains Farm, was cheering the lads on.

The season ticket holder, who has supported Sunderland since he was a boy, appeared in Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'til I Die.

He said: "I am ecstatic they have won and will be heading to Wembley."

Andrew Johnson, 22, from Hylton Castle, was watching with Stephen McCairns, 40, from Hylton Castle.

Andrew said: "We will be going to watch them at Wembley.

"It means everything to see them win."