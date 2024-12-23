Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a “dog boarding hotel” development in Sunderland city centre have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 8-9 Murton Street in the city’s Hendon ward, near the Sunderland Software Centre.

Plans submitted back in 2023 sought permission to change the building’s upper floor from a gym use to “dog boarding for day and night care”.

Plans approved for 'dog boarding hotel' development at Murton Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

As part of the proposals, external works were planned including reintroducing a window to the rear of the building.

The planning application form described the development as a “dog boarding luxury dog hotel” and provided employment details, with six full-time employees and two part-time roles proposed.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 16, 2024.

Council planners noted the building had previously operated as a nightclub and more recently as a gym, and that all windows within the property had been blocked up.

It was noted that the “dog boarding hotel” development proposed on the building’s first floor would provide “day and night care for a maximum of 16 dogs”.

An operational plan submitted to council officials noted “dogs will arrive and leave on a 1-1 basis, with each owner given a pick-up and drop-off 10-minute slot between 8am-10am and 4pm-6pm”.

Information from the applicant, included in a council decision report, added there would be three full-time day staff with alternating shifts and two full-time night staff.

In terms of parking at the front of the premises, one parking space would be used for a van to take the dogs to an outdoor walking area and there would be four remaining parking spaces for staff and one parking space for customers.

Supporting planning documents also indicated dogs would be exercised indoors and outdoors, and that the business would follow rules and regulations around animal welfare licensing.

Council planners said the development was acceptable “as part of a wider mixed-use area” but noted concerns had been raised by the council’s environmental health team in terms of drainage, noise and odour, and potential impacts to neighbours and the wider area.

Following the provision of operational details for the dog boarding development and planning conditions being added, the environmental health department raised no formal objection to the “24-hour kennels”.

The council decision report added: “The council’s environmental health team considered the additional detail that was provided and confirmed that with regard to odour this would be managed through the use of pet air purifiers as well as daily cleans of the kennels.

“The management plan also details that there will be a deep clean/fumigation once a month.

“In terms of noise and disturbance the second noise assessment […] considers the installation of the new window and confirms that even with the addition of the window, break out noise from within the building would be adequately contained.

“The operational detail submitted […] sets out plans to reduce noise from dogs outside the facility on arrival and departure. Dogs will arrive one at a time within a 10-minute time slot given to the owner between the hours of 8am-10am and collected in the same way between the hours of 4pm-6pm.

“For walks, up to 6 dogs can be walked at the same time on a private field. They will be transported by a van with fixed cages and placed in the van one at a time. The van will be parked in the parking space provided closest to the entrance of the building.

“Furthermore, there will be three full-time members of staff on during the day and two full-time members of staff on during the night. The management plan also states that any anxious dogs that are excessively barking will be taken to the owner’s home as they hold a home boarding license for up to four dogs.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02405/FUL