Councillors have approved plans for the conversion of former farm buildings into a family home, despite concerns about impacts on the Green Belt.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting this week, discussed an application for land at Bow Meadows Farm in East Boldon.

The site was once used as a poultry farm but is now in equestrian use, although many buildings on site pre-date this use, according to council planning documents.

Old buildings at Bow Meadows Farm in East Boldon can be turned into a home, councillors have decided | Google/LDRS

Plans submitted to the council last year sought permission to convert two former agricultural buildings on the site to form one home.

To facilitate this change of use, a range of works were proposed including new roofs, extending existing foundation slabs, increasing the eaves height and ridge height of the buildings and a two-metre projecting extension to the east elevation, as well as an area of decking.

Internally, two bedrooms, a utility and bathroom, an open plan lounge and a kitchen were proposed, and an enclosed residential garden was also proposed including a “gravelled hardstand for parking”.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making planning meeting this week, had recommended the plan for refusal.

Council planners argued that the proposal would be “inappropriate development in the Green Belt which is harmful by definition and would cause harm to the openness of the Green Belt”.

It was also argued that the “extent and nature of the proposed works would constitute excessive rebuilding and alterations to the original building”, along with issues around the “locational suitability of the site in terms of access to local services and employment by a choice of means of transport” and impacts to the “character and appearance of the area”.

The main reasons for refusal proposed included Green Belt impact, the “encroachment” of new residential garden areas and “associated paraphernalia” into the existing open countryside, “poor accessibility” and “noise and odour nuisance”.

The plans were presented for discussion and decision at a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee on Monday, December 16, at South Shields Town Hall.

Cleadon and East Boldon councillor David Herbert spoke in support of the applicant and urged the committee to approve the plans, which were said to be for a family member linked to the existing site users.

In a representation included in a council report, Cllr Herbert said the application could be considered as a “Green Belt exception” that allows for building to go ahead when it is the “re-use of buildings of permanent and substantial construction”.

Former Cleadon and East Boldon councillor, Ian Forster, also spoke in support of the plans, making a plea for councillors to apply planning rules with “common sense” and “discretion” when making a decision.

During discussion of the plans, councillors questioned and challenged the refusal recommendation from planners and the reasoning behind it.

This included questions about the extent of the impact on the landscape and the existing “openness” of the area, as well as discussion around the purpose of the development and access issues.

Councillor Eileen Leask said the plans were “in effect, a new build” and noted the conclusion from council planners that the access to the site was “inappropriate”.

However, councillor Margaret Meling said she had been “struck” by the contributions from Cllr Herbert and Mr Forster and noted the existing site was an “eyesore”.

Cllr Meling added the site was classed as ‘grey belt’ under revised government planning rules and that “we should take every opportunity we can to try and meet our housing targets by developing such an eyesore site”.

Councillor Andrew Guy said it was important to “take every opportunity to improve the area” and added “our farms and rural communities need our support more than ever.”

Several councillors also noted the absence of representations from East Boldon Neighbourhood Forum as an indication that plans were acceptable within the local community.

After being put to the vote the plans were approved by a majority vote, against the advice of council planning officers.

Six councillors voted in favour of the plans and four councillors voted against.

Councillor Shirley Ford also asked whether the Planning Committee could add a condition limiting the property to a family member of the existing site users, to remove concerns around “future residential amenity”.

A similar condition was added to a decision notice for the approved plans, limiting the new dwelling to “a person(s) at least one of whom is a family relation (or any widow/widower or surviving civil partner of that family relation) of the person(s) occupying the existing bungalow within the application site known as Bow Meadows Farm Bungalow Sunderland Road, East Boldon.”

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0081/23/FUL