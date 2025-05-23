Plans to convert former law offices into a large 30-bedroom “co-living” scheme have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Mowbray Villas, which sits on the junction connecting Douro Terrace and Mowbray Road in the Ashbrooke area.

Planning documents state the property was constructed as a pair of semi-detached Victorian villas and the building stands in its own grounds with gardens to the front and a surfaced secure car park to the rear.

New plans for the site from George Alexander Estates Limited are seeking permission to convert the building into residential accommodation, along with upgrades and external works.

The planning listing for the scheme describes the proposal as a “30-bedroom HMO”, or house in multiple occupation, a property type where multiple households live together in individual bedrooms but with communal facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials describes the plans as a “co-living development, containing thirty spacious ensuite bedrooms”.

Those behind the scheme said the building has been vacant for some time and that there has been “no substantial interest from other companies in letting the premises”, despite “active marketing from the area’s top local agencies”.

It was noted that the building has “unfortunately fallen into disrepair due to vandalism and now is no longer able to rent as commercial premises”, with the “owner looking to obtain planning permission to convert the property into a state-of-the-art co-living development”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal is to bring this property back into use as much needed quality accommodation in the area.

“The works to this property will cater for the modern lifestyle by providing generous living, connecting living spaces maximising the amount of natural light that is allowed into the building.”

A planning statement notes the property would be managed with “procedures for tenant selection, day-to-day maintenance, safety and security measures, waste management, and ongoing compliance with HMO licensing conditions”.

Developers said a submitted management plan “demonstrates a proactive and responsible approach, ensuring that the property remains well-managed, supports a positive living environment for residents, and does not adversely affect the surrounding community”.

It was also noted that the development had been “designed to support modern living needs”, with “dedicated work/study areas within individual rooms, a communal cinema and games room, laundry facilities, two communal kitchens, off- street parking and outdoor amenity space”.

Developers noted the scheme would “preserve the site’s external character” and “support the vitality of the existing community in South Sunderland by offering a more diverse range of housing options that cater to a broader demographic, including young professionals and key workers”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development will bring a vacant commercial building back into active use, contributing to the housing supply with high-quality co-living accommodation.

“The scheme promotes sustainable development through the reuse of an existing structure, retaining external green space and reducing the need for new-build construction.

“A diverse range of living options will be introduced, supporting local housing needs and enabling a broader demographic to remain within the South Sunderland area.

“There will be no detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties due to the building’s detached form, internal focus of works, and suitable separation from surrounding uses.

“The development [also] maintains the character and function of the local [Ashbrooke] conservation area.”

The building was previously home to Sweeney Miller Law before the firm’s recent expansion and relocation to larger premises and the site has been subsequently advertised for sale. | LDRS

Developers noted the co-living scheme would include the “improvement and maintenance of the building materials including insulation, increased air tightness, new double-glazed windows and doors, designed with water efficiency measures, and the utilisation of natural light and ventilation”.

All bedrooms would have “their own tea making facilities consisting of storage, a small sink to enable drink making and an under-counter fridge freezer to securely store their food should they prefer this over communal storage space”.

External works would also be “limited to the replacement of the roof and existing windows with those that better reflect the building’s history [and] conversion of existing outbuildings into a plant room, while retaining the greenspaces and vegetation around the building.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 7, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00945/FUL