Plans for a 20-metre-high telecoms mast near a Sunderland shopping centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land adjacent to Parkhurst Road in the Pennywell area.

The grass verge sits off a roundabout near a row of houses, a community centre, a school and the Pennywell shopping centre complex.

Mobile infrastructure provider Cornerstone is seeking permission to erect a 20-metre-high telecoms mast on the site along with antennas, dishes and associated infrastructure.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials states the development aims to “meet the increasing demand for mobile and data services in the area, providing uninterrupted connectivity for voice calls, mobile broadband, and emerging digital applications”.

It was noted that “as mobile technology continues to advance, particularly with the rollout of 5G, such infrastructure plays a crucial role in enabling faster speeds, greater network reliability, and improved overall user experience”.

Planning documents confirmed the proposed “base station” would “provide essential infrastructure to maintain and enhance 4G and 5G services in the area”.

It was noted that the development would be “instrumental in strengthening the mobile network, eliminating coverage gaps, and increasing capacity to accommodate growing data traffic”, helping to “accommodate the exponential growth in mobile data usage driven by increasing reliance on smartphones, cloud-based applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices”.

The supporting statement from applicants said there was an assessment of the area to identify the “most suitable location for the proposed installation”, with several alternative locations explored.

Developers said the site off Parkhurst Road was selected to “ensure it remains at a safe distance from the nearby roundabout, avoiding any potential obstruction to visibility for motorists and restricting pedestrian movements”.

The supporting statement adds: “The proposed site is within a densely populated area where the need for enhanced mobile connectivity is high due to existing network constraints.

“While the installation will be located near residential properties, its design and placement have been carefully planned to reduce visual impact.

“The closest property to the site does not have front-facing windows or doors, further reducing the development’s effect on the neighbouring streetscape.

“Additionally, the monopole will integrate with existing street furniture, ensuring it blends as seamlessly as possible into the urban environment.

“Although some degree of visibility is inevitable, the impact is expected to be minimal within the broader visual landscape.

“Mature trees in the area will also provide natural screening, reducing the installation’s visibility from key community landmarks, including Academy 360, the Pennywell Community Centre, and Portsmouth Square.

“This thoughtful placement ensures that the development supports vital mobile connectivity needs while maintaining the character of the surrounding area.”

Developers said the “investment in this infrastructure is vital for enabling the next generation of digital services, ensuring that the local community remains connected, competitive, and well-equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital world”.

The “substantial public benefits” of the scheme were listed as “enhanced connectivity, the introduction of advanced 5G technology, and the overall improvement of mobile services.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 10, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00942/TEX