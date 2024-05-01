Mayor officially inaugurates Sweeney Miller Law’s new Sunderland office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cutting the ribbon. Submitted picture.

Colleagues, connections, and partners of leading law firm Sweeney Miller Law were joined by the Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, who cut the ribbon to officially open the firm’s newly relocated premises at a ceremony on Friday, April 26.

The new office, Sweeney Miller House, is based a stone’s throw from the North bank of the Wear in the Riverbank Road area and has been significantly refurbished to accommodate the scaling firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweeney Miller Law Partners and Staff. Submitted.

The 10,000sq ft building boasts a regal history, having been officially inaugurated in 1993 by the late Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Wearside.

The firm, which has moved its Sunderland base having outgrown its previous home in Mowbray Villas, provides legal services for individual and business clients in the region and nationally across its key practice areas of Corporate, Commercial Property, Residential Conveyancing, Family, Private Client, and Dispute Resolution.

L-R Damien Todd, Jessica Fenwick, Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Dorothy Trueman, Surbhi Vedhara, Councillor Harry Trueman, Rebecca Cresswell, Michael Storey, Charlie Lynn. Submitted.

The decision to relocate the firm’s Sunderland office is a direct result of its continuing expansion of both client numbers and its team of solicitors, legal professionals, and support staff, which saw it outgrow its former home in the city centre.

The new premises also provides excellent regional and national transport links to the A1 and A19 and easy access to the city centre using public transport for clients and colleagues.

With bases in both Sunderland and Newcastle Upon Tyne, Sweeney Miller Law has seen its headcount top 83 across two offices in the first quarter of 2024.

L-R Damien Todd, Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Dorothy Trueman, Jessica Fenwick, Surbhi Vedhara, Rebecca Cresswell, Michael Storey, Charlie Lynn, Councillor Harry Trueman

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, commented: "I am delighted to formally open Sweeney Miller House following the firm's relocation.

“Sweeney Miller Law is an example of a real success story for the city, continuing to go from strength to strength, reinvesting its achievements in the region by moving to much larger premises to accommodate its growing team.

“The expansion is a further welcome contribution to a wide range of exciting investment and development projects in Sunderland's Riverside area, including the proposed new Crown Works Studios.

“I wish Sweeney Miller Law every success in their future expansion and endeavours."

During her visit, the Mayor met with Sweeney Miller Law clients, connections, and growing team, led by Managing Partner, Surbhi Vedhara.

Commenting on the mayoral visit and the firm’s Wearside relocation, Surbhi said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor to our relocated premises for our official opening.

“This investment into a new, much more suitable Sunderland office is testament to our commitment to our expanding team, our wonderful clients, and the city itself.