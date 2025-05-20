Plans to repurpose a former caretaker’s house as a “print room” at a Sunderland school have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building within the grounds of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

Aspire North East Multi-Academy Trust has applied for planning permission to change the use of a former caretaker’s house.

A planning application describes the site as “unused” and the planning listing notes a “print room” is proposed for the school.

The planning application submitted to council officials states no changes are planned to the building or structure, including both internal and external alterations.

It was confirmed that plans aim to change the use of the site from a residential use to a “reprographics office which will have two large printers located on the ground floor”, along with the “upstairs being used for storage”.

The planning application states no work on the change of use or print room has started yet.

Proposed floor plans show the building would include a print room, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor and three rooms for storage above, as well as a bathroom.

Southmoor Academy was established more than a decade ago and was rated ‘Good’ overall by Ofsted in its most recent inspection.

The school was recently granted planning permission for air source heat pumps on the site to help heat buildings and provide hot water.

A decision on the new planning application for a print room will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 10, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00629/FUL