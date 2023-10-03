Southmoor Academy, Ryhope Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for the site of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road.

A planning statement submitted to council officials confirmed the school was planning to “decommission” its existing gas fired boiler plant, with new plans providing a more “energy efficient alternative”.

Those behind the scheme said funding for the new heating system had been secured from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

It was noted the fund aims to improve school buildings and in the case of Southmoor Academy, would allow a “move away from fossil fuels”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 28, 2023.

A council decision report said the plans would “support the use of low energy systems”.

It was also noted that the development would not impact the residential amenity of the area due to its siting, surroundings, distance to residential properties and “acoustic enclosure”.

The council decision report added: “There would be no significant impact to wildlife, landscaping or the surroundings as the units would not be entirely visible to the school as it would be located in an area beyond the bin storage area which is not accessible and enclosed with fencing.

“There are trees between the site and the residential properties which would also screen the proposal and it is also positioned approximately 66 metres distance from the nearest dwellings”.

A planning statement previously submitted to council officials said that ”careful thought regarding acoustics” had been considered.

The proposed air source heat pumps are expected to incorporate ‘dampeners’ along with close boarded fencing to reduce noise impacts.