News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Plans approved for sustainable heating upgrades at Sunderland's Southmoor Academy as school looks to reduce carbon footprint

A Sunderland school’s bid to reduce its carbon footprint by upgrading heating systems have been approved by city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Southmoor Academy, Ryhope Road,  Sunderland. Picture: Google MapsSouthmoor Academy, Ryhope Road,  Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
Southmoor Academy, Ryhope Road,  Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for the site of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road.

Plans submitted in September, 2023, sought permission to install five air source heat pumps extracting heat from the air to help heat the school and provide hot water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to council officials confirmed the school was planning to “decommission” its existing gas fired boiler plant, with new plans providing a more “energy efficient alternative”.

Those behind the scheme said funding for the new heating system had been secured from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

Most Popular

It was noted the fund aims to improve school buildings and in the case of Southmoor Academy, would allow a “move away from fossil fuels”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 28, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council decision report said the plans would “support the use of low energy systems”.

It was also noted that the development would not impact the residential amenity of the area due to its siting, surroundings, distance to residential properties and “acoustic enclosure”.

The council decision report added: “There would be no significant impact to wildlife, landscaping or the surroundings as the units would not be entirely visible to the school as it would be located in an area beyond the bin storage area which is not accessible and enclosed with fencing.

“There are trees between the site and the residential properties which would also screen the proposal and it is also positioned approximately 66 metres distance from the nearest dwellings”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement previously submitted to council officials said that ”careful thought regarding acoustics” had been considered.

The proposed air source heat pumps are expected to incorporate ‘dampeners’ along with close boarded fencing to reduce noise impacts.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01819/FUL