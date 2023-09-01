News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sunderland school looks to reduce its carbon footprint with sustainable heating

Plans for sustainable heating upgrades at a Sunderland school have been submitted to city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for the site of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road.

Plans include the installation of five air source heat pumps with an enclosure, which would extract heat from the air to help heat the school and provide hot water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to council officials states the school is planning to “decommission” its existing gas fired boiler plant.

Southmoor Academy. Picture: Google MapsSouthmoor Academy. Picture: Google Maps
Southmoor Academy. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

New plans aim to provide a more “energy efficient alternative, eliminating carbon emissions from this building”.

Those behind the scheme said funding for the new heating system has been secured from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

It was noted the fund aims to improve school buildings and in the case of Southmoor Academy, would allow a “move away from fossil fuels”.

Read More
Council reassures parents over safety of school buildings after national alarm r...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning statement added: “Funding was awarded May 2023 with an anticipated commencement in Autumn 2023.

“Air source heat pumps will replace the existing boiler as an effective method to heat the school and provide hot water. These will run on electric rather than their existing fossil fuel boiler.

“They will be located within the grounds of the school as identified on the drawings provided.

“The air source heat pumps will generate noise, and careful thought regarding acoustics has been considered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pumps will incorporate dampeners to reduce initial airborne noise along with close boarded fencing to help reduce the travel of this airborne noise to surrounding buildings”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 11, 2023.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01819/FUL

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City CouncilGovernment