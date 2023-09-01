Sunderland school looks to reduce its carbon footprint with sustainable heating

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for the site of Southmoor Academy off Ryhope Road.

Plans include the installation of five air source heat pumps with an enclosure, which would extract heat from the air to help heat the school and provide hot water.

A planning statement submitted to council officials states the school is planning to “decommission” its existing gas fired boiler plant.

New plans aim to provide a more “energy efficient alternative, eliminating carbon emissions from this building”.

Those behind the scheme said funding for the new heating system has been secured from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

It was noted the fund aims to improve school buildings and in the case of Southmoor Academy, would allow a “move away from fossil fuels”.

The planning statement added: “Funding was awarded May 2023 with an anticipated commencement in Autumn 2023.

“Air source heat pumps will replace the existing boiler as an effective method to heat the school and provide hot water. These will run on electric rather than their existing fossil fuel boiler.

“They will be located within the grounds of the school as identified on the drawings provided.

“The air source heat pumps will generate noise, and careful thought regarding acoustics has been considered.

“The pumps will incorporate dampeners to reduce initial airborne noise along with close boarded fencing to help reduce the travel of this airborne noise to surrounding buildings”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 11, 2023.