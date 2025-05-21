Plans to redevelop a former pub site to make way for bungalows have been submitted to city development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Fox and Hounds public house site, off North Road, in the Hetton ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bungalows plan submitted for ex-Fox and Hounds pub site in the Hetton area | Google/LDRS

Those behind the previous application said new housing would improve the vacant pub site which had “negatively impacted” the area due to its “inactivity and run-down exterior.”

The former pub building has since been demolished and the site has been fenced-off for some time, although the former building foundations are understood to still be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans for the site from Tompion Homes Ltd are now seeking full planning permission for four “semi-detached bungalows”, along with associated parking and landscaping.

Site plans show the bungalows arranged in a row with separate plots per property and parking provision to the front, as well as parcels of open space adjacent to North Road.

Proposed floor plans for the bungalows show each home with a living area and kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

An arboricultural impact assessment and method statement report submitted with the plans also confirms some trees will need to be removed to “facilitate the development proposals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was noted that “no significant damage should take place to retained vegetation and tree cover should flourish in the longer term”.

The report adds: “It is anticipated that all of the retained trees can be incorporated into the site design; however, it is vital that the ultimate size and spread of the trees should be considered when retaining trees near to the building and that shading and light penetration should also be considered when positioning the windows in the building.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 11, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00915/FUL