Hetton: Bungalow plans lodged for former Fox and Hounds pub site off North Road
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Fox and Hounds public house site, off North Road, in the Hetton ward.
Plans for homes on the site have been years in the making, with a bid dating back to 2022 for outline planning permission to “establish the principle of five houses on the wider pub site.”
The outline plans were later approved by the council in March, 2023, and details of the housing scheme’s appearance, access, landscaping, layout and scale were expected to be dealt with as part of a future ‘reserved matters’ planning application.
Those behind the previous application said new housing would improve the vacant pub site which had “negatively impacted” the area due to its “inactivity and run-down exterior.”
The former pub building has since been demolished and the site has been fenced-off for some time, although the former building foundations are understood to still be in place.
New plans for the site from Tompion Homes Ltd are now seeking full planning permission for four “semi-detached bungalows”, along with associated parking and landscaping.
Site plans show the bungalows arranged in a row with separate plots per property and parking provision to the front, as well as parcels of open space adjacent to North Road.
Proposed floor plans for the bungalows show each home with a living area and kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
An arboricultural impact assessment and method statement report submitted with the plans also confirms some trees will need to be removed to “facilitate the development proposals”.
However, it was noted that “no significant damage should take place to retained vegetation and tree cover should flourish in the longer term”.
The report adds: “It is anticipated that all of the retained trees can be incorporated into the site design; however, it is vital that the ultimate size and spread of the trees should be considered when retaining trees near to the building and that shading and light penetration should also be considered when positioning the windows in the building.”
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 11, 2025.
For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00915/FUL