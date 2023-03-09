Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application in 2022 for the former Fox and Hounds public house off North Road.

This included a bid to establish the principle of five detached houses on the large pub site, with final details of the housing reserved until a later date.

The outline planning application was submitted to city planning officials along with a range of supporting documents.

Fox and Hounds pub site in the Hetton area. Picture: Google Maps

Those behind the scheme said housing would improve the vacant site which had “negatively impacted” the area due to its “inactivity and run-down exterior”.

A planning statement also confirmed that demolition plans for the former pub buildings would be proposed at a later date.

During consultation on the housing plans, concerns were raised by some neighbours about the loss of heritage, increased traffic and “poor access” to the site.

One public comment noted there was an “ancient footpath” crossing the land which could be affected by the development.

The Fox and Hounds in 1947.

Hetton Town Council, as an official consultee, also raised no objections to the housing but asked for assurance that the development would not “impact negatively on what is understood to be a public right of way”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 2, 2023.

Application details said the pub had not been in use since 2016 and council planners noted the proposed development would “contribute to the delivery of new homes and the creation of sustainable mixed communities”.

On highway safety matters, it was noted that the plans would cause no “unacceptable impacts” to highway safety but that adopted highway on part of the application site may need to be “stopped-up” in future.

A statement from the council’s public rights of way officer also clarified there were “no recorded public rights of way across the site”.

Although it was acknowledged that “old maps do depict a track of sorts crossing the land” a council report said “no claims for rights have been submitted in the past”.

The council decision report added that if public rights were claimed, the “highway authority would determine them on their own merits and the evidence presented”.

It was also noted that it was not “economically viable” for the applicant to resurrect the property as a public house or to renovate it to allow for alternative community uses.

Details of the housing scheme’s appearance, access, landscaping, layout and scale will be dealt with as part of a ‘reserved matters’ planning application in future.

It is anticipated that the existing access to the site would be upgraded and that each home would offer three bedrooms.

The reserved matters bid must be approved by Sunderland City Council before housing can be brought forward on the site.