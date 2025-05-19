Bellway reveals first images of new Easington Lane development

The first images have been revealed showing what the homes and street scenes at Bellway’s new Elemore development in Easington Lane, near Houghton le Spring, will look like when work is complete.

The CGIs have been released by the housebuilder ahead of the launch of the development on Saturday 31 May.

Work started on the 135-home scheme inMay,and the first residents are expected to move into their completed properties in November.

Elemore is taking shape on a 12-acre site south of Murton Lane where the Forest Estate housing development stood until it was demolished in the early 2000s. The new development will be made up of two to four-bedroom properties all featuring solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

A CGI of Bellway’s Elemore development.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “Elemore will be a very desirable place to live as it is in a fantastic village location that is well placed for transport links, with the A19 just a 10-minute drive away.

“These CGIs bring our vision to life so that people living nearby and potential buyers can get a feel for what the finished development, which is transforming a disused brownfield site, will look like.

“Elemore has been carefully and thoughtfully designed so that our new residents will be able to enjoy the outdoors and feel that they are living in a spacious and sustainable location.

“It features a variety of house styles to suit a wide range of needs and budgets, which will help to meet the significant demand for high-quality and energy-efficient homes in the area.”

Planning permission to develop the site was granted in October last year and when complete there will be 21 two-bedroom, 58 three-bedroom, and 56 four-bedroom properties.

A network of footpaths and cycleways will be integrated into the site, and public open space, a pond and a village green are planned.

To find out more about Elemore, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/elemore or call the sales team on 0191 622 4112.