Stalled plans for extra care apartments and bungalows in Washington are set to be discussed by councillors next week, following issues with a legal agreement.

This included the construction of a ‘T-shaped’ three-storey building providing 84 extra care apartments and 13 bungalows, along with ancillary support services, parking, drainage and landscaping.

Back in October, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved plans for land west of Moorway | Planning documents/LDRS

Plans were previously submitted by applicant Esh Construction Limited and Gladglider Projects Limited, and were expected to be operated by a registered social landlord and aimed at older people.

While the scheme had been designed to allow residents to live independently in their own homes, proposals also included 24/7 on-site care and support for those who need it.

According to a council report due to be discussed by councillors next week, the legal agreement linked to the development “has not yet been agreed”.

This included a legal agreement aiming to secure the provision of 15 per cent affordable housing from the development, as well as the submission and approval of a detailed landscaping plan and a condition for “localised highway improvements”, to make the extra care scheme acceptable.

A report to Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee states that the application has been “added to the agenda so that the recommendation can be amended to provide a final point in time for the completion of the legal agreement”.

The plans are for land west of Moorway and south of Havannah Road near the A182 Washington Highway. | LDRS

The report adds that there “also needs to be consideration given as to whether there have been any material changes in circumstance since the meeting [where plans were approved by councillors] more than two years ago.”

Next week, councillors will be recommended to approve the application again on the condition that the legal agreement is completed by a specific deadline, along with the submission of updated ecology reports “given that more than two years have passed since the respective survey work”.

Council planning officers confirmed the affordable housing contribution can also “only be sought from the proposed bungalows” and “not the extra care accommodation”, due to a difference in planning classes.

If issues with the legal agreement are not “satisfactorily completed” by April 25, 2025, planning documents state, the extra care planning application would be refused by Sunderland City Council.

Applicants had hoped to start work on the site in summer, 2023, subject to a legal agreement being completed and other planning conditions | LDRS

Councillors will discuss the housing application at the Planning and Highways Committee’s next meeting on Monday, March 3, 2025, at City Hall.

A report to the committee adds: “The application has also been added onto the agenda in relation to land ownership – the applicant initially served notice on two landowners (including the council) – however, during the discussions in relation to heads of terms for a legal agreement, officers became aware that around one third of the site had not been registered.

“These concerns were drawn to the attention of the applicant who subsequently completed Certificate C (i.e. the certificate wherean applicant does not know who owns some of the land), including an advert in the local newspaper (Sunderland Echo).”

The extra care and bungalow plans were initially given the stamp of approval at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on October 31, 2022.

This included apartments set amongst communal landscaped gardens and an on-site social hub featuring a bistro-style café and a well-being and hair salon, helping to create a sense of community and combat social isolation.

All apartments were proposed to have electronic ‘care call response equipment’ along with solar panels installed to the apartment block to provide more energy-efficient properties.

Applicants had hoped to start work on the site in summer, 2023, subject to a legal agreement being completed and other planning conditions.

However, no building works have taken place to date, with the site remaining overgrown and partially covered by woodland.

The meeting is scheduled to start from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.