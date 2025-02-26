Land in Doxford area of Sunderland earmarked for 49 new homes as developer takes first step

By Chris Binding

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST

Sunderland City Council has been asked for a ‘screening opinion’ on a potential new housing development in the Doxford area.

Screening opinions are sought from local planning authorities to establish whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required prior to the submission of a detailed planning application.

Applicant Hamilton Willis Land and Development has applied for a screening opinion for a residential development “comprising of 49 dwellings”.

Site earmarked for 49 homes off Burdon Road in Sunderland's Doxford wardSite earmarked for 49 homes off Burdon Road in Sunderland's Doxford ward
Site earmarked for 49 homes off Burdon Road in Sunderland's Doxford ward | Google/LDRS

The proposed site is located east and south of Burdon Road within the Doxford ward and north of a residential development known as ‘the Fold’, planning documents state.

According to a covering report submitted to council officials, the 2.79-hectare greenfield site also forms part of the “South Sunderland Growth Area” and has previously been identified for residential development.

The covering report, submitted with the EIA screening opinion request, provides more details on the proposed housing development.

This includes “residential development comprising of 49 homes, public open space, a new vehicular access, all associated infrastructure and earthworks.”

It was noted that the application had been submitted on behalf of Homes by Esh, part of the construction, development and property services company Esh Group.

The covering letter also makes the case that the development “should not be considered EIA development”.

This includes reference to the ”limited environmental sensitivity” of the “surrounding geography”, with adjacent land being allocated for houses and the coastline being “3km from the site with significant build development situated in-between”.

It adds: “The site is not located within a sensitive area and is identified for residential development.

“No issues with the location of the development or capacity within the surrounding environment were identified in the pre-application advice received[…] for example, no issues were raised on highway capacity.

“Furthermore, for the reasons outlined above, there are considered to be no issues that would result in significant environmental impacts on the surrounding geographical area.”

Proposed mitigation measures for the development were also indicated, including the “provision of on-site suitable alternative natural greenspace” and financial contributions to “mitigate the potential impacts of the proposed development, for example the enhancement, protection and maintenance of the designated ecological sites.”

A decision on the screening opinion for the proposed housing development will be made following a council consultation.

For more information on the plans, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search planning reference: 25/00354/SCR

