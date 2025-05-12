A historic church building on Wearside could receive a new lease of life as an ‘adult learning and arts centre’ under new plans.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently approved a ‘certificate of lawfulness’ for the change of use of St Mary’s Church in South Hylton.

The Grade II-listed church, which sits on the corner of Wear Street and Church Street, dates back to the 1800s and has been vacant for some time.

Church of St Mary, South Hylton, which could receive a new lease of life as an ‘adult learning and arts centre’ | LDRS

Applicant Pecorino Properties recently applied to Sunderland City Council for a certificate of lawfulness to use the building as an “adult learning and arts-related facility”.

In recent months, a company with the same name (Pecorino Properties Ltd) has also been progressing plans to re-purpose another Grade II-listed church in the city, namely St Mark’s Church off Hylton Road in the Millfield ward.

Plans for St Mary’s Church in the South Hylton area are set out in a ‘statement of intended use’ submitted to council officials.

Those behind the plans aim to “use the building for adult education and arts-related activities and with a focus on learning, participation, and cultural engagement”.

The statement adds: “The space will also host non-commercialarts exhibitions, supported by local, regional, and national funders, to facilitate learning, development, and creative initiatives.

“Our educational programming integrates functional digital, math, and literacy skills, offering a diverse range of learning opportunities.

“These include arts and crafts, such as ceramics and glass making (non-sales), textile and fabric-based activities, family education programs [and] practical skills training, including better employability skills development.

“Through strong partnerships with regional organisations and the third sector, we collaborate to expand access to education and skills development.

“Our programming is designed to enhance learning, engagement, and resilience through creative and practical educational experiences.”

After considering the certificate of lawfulness application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on May 2, 2025.

The decision and application process aimed to “establish that a proposed use is lawful for planning purposes”.

A council decision report added “it is understood that there will be no external changes to be made to St Mary’s Church as part of this proposal”.

However, any future building work to facilitate the new use “may require planning permission and/or building regulations approval”, planning documents state.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00461/CLP