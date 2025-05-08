Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new and improved spa development at a Washington-based hotel have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the George Washington Hotel off Stone Cellar Road in the Usworth area.

Applicant Gosforth Park Hotels Ltd has applied for permission for extensions to the front of the hotel to provide a “new spa and pool development”.

George Washington Hotel, Washington | Google/LDRS

This includes a “first floor gym, spa bar and terrace”, along with a “new external spa garden” at the four-star hotel.

Plans for the “new spa and external spa garden facility” have been submitted with a range of supporting documents providing details on the project and its aims.

Planning documents confirm the project includes removing and replacing the “existing spa pool and conference suite” to provide new and improved facilities.

A design, access and planning statement adds: “The proposal is to strip out and remove the existing spa pool and conference suite and replace it on the ground floor with a new reception area with small meeting rooms, a new spa and external spa garden within the footprint of the existing building and courtyard area to the front elevation of the hotel.

“In addition, a remodelled first floor area will comprise of a new gymnasium and café facilities alongside new spa treatment rooms.

“The existing roof structure and entrance canopy will remain with additional small areas of flat roof infill to the centre of the building which will not be visible from the ground floor.”

Those behind the scheme said the plans would “be in keeping with the scale and design of the existing hotel on the site and would have no impact on the landscaping or groundworks surrounding the building or to the perimeters of the existing site”.

It was noted that the proposed development “does not alter the access arrangements” and would “expand the number of visitors to the site and increase employment”.

In terms of parking, the applicant said the “site has more than sufficient car parking space to accommodate this growth which will in turn promote the development”.

The design and access statement adds: “There will be no detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring land users or the character of the area in general.

“The proposed development provides an economical benefit to the region [and] increases the productivity of a local business bringing additional employment to the area.

“The development utilises an existing site [and] utilises the existing transport infrastructure, retains the current site access and provides sufficient parking for the site.

“The proposal [also] has no significant or demonstrable adverse impacts which can be shown to outweigh its viability.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 1, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02600/FUL