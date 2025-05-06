Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for homes at a site near Sunderland’s Roker Hotel have taken a step closer to becoming a reality, following a decision by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a parcel of land in the city’s St Peter’s ward, near Roker Beach.

The site sits to the rear of St George’s Terrace and some properties on Roker Park Terrace, and behind the Roker Hotel within walking distance of Roker Park.

The first stage (permission in principle) aims to establish whether a site is suitable in principle and a second stage (technical details consent) is when “detailed development proposals are assessed.”

A covering letter submitted to council officials for the Roker site said the “scope of permission in principle is limited to location, land use, and the scale of development.”

Developers said that “given the location of the proposed development, along with nearby amenities such as parks and coastal attractions, and the predominantly residential nature of the surrounding environment, it would not be unreasonable to conclude that the site is a sustainable location for this type of development.”

It was also noted that the planning history of the site “indicates that it has previously been considered suitable for residential development.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, there were 11 objections raising a range of concerns and comments were summarised in a council decision report.

This included concerns over access to the site for emergency vehicles, increased traffic, speeding and highway safety, as well as concerns about the number of homes proposed and the “questionable” principle of development.

Other concerns included privacy impacts, increased noise, the impact on a conservation area, impacts on wildlife and the loss of trees, as well as questions from one objector about land ownership.

After considering the permission in principle application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on May 1, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said “the scope of permission in principle is limited to location, land use and amount of development” and that “all other matters would therefore need to be considered at the technical details consent stage”.

The council planning report said “in contrast to a standard planningapplication form, the form submitted in respect of a ‘permission in principle’ does not require the applicant to sign a land ownership certificate”.

Whilst lying within the Roker Park Conservation Area, council planners said the “land is not subject to a formal designation” either through the council’s local plan (Core Strategy and Development Plan) or other key planning policies.

However, it was noted that the “land has historically been considered appropriate for residential development” with various planning permissions dating back to 2006, with the most recent approval in 2017 including “three dwellings albeit on a slightly smaller parcel of the land”.

The council decision report added: “Spatially, officers are satisfied that there is sufficient space within the red lined site to accommodate a proportionate development of up to six dwellings and that the properties could be positioned so as to accord with the council’s spacing standards, ensuring that the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings is maintained.

“Whilst there are on-site constraints such as ecology, provision of BNG (biodiversity net gain) and trees to consider as referenced within the representations, the onus would be on the developer to demonstrate that these matters can be suitably addressed and mitigated at the technical matters stage.

“Similarly, the objection referencing the impact on the conservation area would also be dealt with at that stage”.

On access issues, council planners referenced “concerns over the perceived limitations of the existing access arrangements and over increased traffic movements”.

It was noted that the council’s highway authority had been consulted and said the “number of vehicle trips associated with a housing development of this scale (six dwellings) is unlikely to create any issues in terms of highway capacity”.

If a subsequent technical details application was to be submitted to the council in future, the council report added, a scheme of highway improvements would need to be secured to “meet road safety requirements”.

This could include lane widening, two-metre footways at the entrance to the site and a “speed table” to “help manage vehicle speeds”, as well as improvements to the access onto St George’s Terrace.

Council highways officers added that “in principle the proposal appearsachievable” but would “require the submission of transport evidence and details of highway improvements” in future.

It was also noted that “existing lanes are currently served and accessed by refuse collection vehicles” and that “the site would also be accessible for emergency service vehicles”, although this would need to be “formally demonstrated” by the applicant in future.

The council decision report adds: “Given the above, it is considered that the proposed development does not give rise to any significant conflict with the relevant local land use policies and that the development iscompatible with the prevailing pattern of land use found in the locality.

“Moreover, it is considered that a development of up to six residential units could be achieved whilst maintaining acceptable standards of amenity and highway and pedestrian safety.

“The implications of the proposals in respect of their effect on the nearby European-protected sites are also considered to be acceptable, subject to an appropriate financial contribution towards SAMM (strategic access management and monitoring) measures being made.

“It is therefore considered that support can be given to the principle of the proposal.

“Full details of the proposed development will however have to be assessed through a subsequent technical details consent application, at which juncture matters relating to residential amenity (including noise/vibration), visual amenity, highways and parking, ecology/BNG and ground conditions will be given further consideration.

“On this basis, it is recommended that planning permission in principle be granted.”

Council planning documents state the host site and wider area of back land “once comprised walled gardens for the surrounding terraced houses and whilst some of the plot boundaries have been retained, few of the plots remain in the ownership of the adjacent housing”.

It was noted that, at present, “there would seem little active use ofthe land as gardens with the site now largely naturalised and overgrown.”

A previous covering letter from applicants said a “pre-application enquiry” was submitted to the city council to construct eight dwellings, but it was advised design changes were required and that “due to highway constraints, a maximum of six dwellings is likely to be supported”.

The covering letter added that “the number of proposed dwellings has been reduced from eight to six to address highway constraints” and that “detailed technical matters will be addressed at the technical details consent stage.”

Any future application for technical details consent for housing on the Roker site must be submitted within the next three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00561/PIP